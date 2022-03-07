Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

