Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ciena stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.
In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
