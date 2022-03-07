Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ciena stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

