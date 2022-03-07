Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 482,006 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 815.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,006 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastly by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,730,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.