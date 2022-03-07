DA Davidson Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $25.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

