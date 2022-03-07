Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after buying an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.70 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

