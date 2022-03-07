Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $9.27 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $27.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

