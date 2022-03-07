Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL opened at $18.08 on Monday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $57,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bumble by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bumble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $44,742,000.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.