Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $838.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $952.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $927.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

