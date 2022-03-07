McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will post $5.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.88 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $24.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.24 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $235.81 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.