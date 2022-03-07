Apella Capital LLC Has $655,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 181,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 123,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

