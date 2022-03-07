E&G Advisors LP Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NEE opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

