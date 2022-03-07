E&G Advisors LP Has $504,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 272,827 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 115,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 534,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter.

EFL stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

