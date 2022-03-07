Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 7.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

