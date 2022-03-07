Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
