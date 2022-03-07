Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $140.93 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $140,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $246.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.28 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.