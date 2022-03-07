Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 26.3%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AUNFF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
