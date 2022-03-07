General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $245.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.