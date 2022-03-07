Credit Suisse Group Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

NYSE:GE opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 50.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 217,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 72,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

