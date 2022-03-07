Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.