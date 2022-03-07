Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $224.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.81. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.