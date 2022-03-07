Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

