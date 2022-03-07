Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $284.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

