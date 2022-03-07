NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $395,343,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 241.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

