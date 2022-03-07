Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

