Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $212.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

