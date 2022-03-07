Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $212.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.
In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey (Get Rating)
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
