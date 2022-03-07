Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

UNCY stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.