Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $65.37 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

