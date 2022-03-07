Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Decreases By 19.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AXR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. AMREP has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.80.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter.
AMREP Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
