Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Decreases By 19.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AXR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. AMREP has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 136.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 113.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

