East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 945,778 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

EWBC opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

