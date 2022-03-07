Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Freshworks stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

