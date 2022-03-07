NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,175,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

