Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 753 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

