The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 284.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.