Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

