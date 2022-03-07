Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST opened at $525.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

