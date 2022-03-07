Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $198.52 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

