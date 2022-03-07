Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $139.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $126.33 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7,118.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after buying an additional 240,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.