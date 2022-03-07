Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $603,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.