Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $603,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,311.23.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
