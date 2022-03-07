Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

