Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.92. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

