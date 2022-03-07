GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

