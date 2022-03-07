Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $149.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

