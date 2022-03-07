Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $105.24 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

