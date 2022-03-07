Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

