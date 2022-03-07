Apella Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.61 and its 200 day moving average is $375.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

