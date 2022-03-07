Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

