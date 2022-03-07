First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

