Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

