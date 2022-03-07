Diversified Trust Co Sells 250 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $318.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

