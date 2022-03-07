Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $361.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

